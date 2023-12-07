WhichCar
2000 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli Ce 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2000 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli Ce 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2000 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2415 mm
Height 1365 mm
Length 4230 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1495 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 4.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 126 Nm
Makimum Power 69 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R13
Rear Tyre 175/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfdrcj2Avu000248
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan