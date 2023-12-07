WhichCar
2001 Ferrari 360 Modena 3.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

2001 Ferrari 360 Modena 3.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 Ferrari 360 Modena. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1669 mm
Tracking Rear 1617 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1214 mm
Length 4477 mm
Width 1922 mm
Kerb Weight 1390 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 95 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 20 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8500
Torque RPM 4750
Maxiumum Torque 373 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 Zr18
Rear Tyre 275/40 Zr18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 10Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Inner Guard
Compliance Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
VIN Number Zffyr51D000000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy