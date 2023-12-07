WhichCar
2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1258 mm
Length 4550 mm
Width 1935 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 114 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 23 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 569 Nm
Makimum Power 357 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr18
Rear Tyre 295/35 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zffzr52D000000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy