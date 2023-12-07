Specifications for the 2001 Ford Falcon Forte (Lpg). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Ford Falcon Forte (Lpg) Auiii 4.0L Gas 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Gas
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1530 mm
|Length
|5058 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1625 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|115 L
|Fuel
|Gas
|Fuel Type
|Liquid Petroleum Gas
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Lpg
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|362 Nm
|Makimum Power
|143 kW
|Front Tyre
|P215/60 Vr16
|Rear Tyre
|P215/60 Vr16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Live Axle, Upper And Lower Trailing Arm, Watt Linkage System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswya12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control - $430
- Heavy Duty Suspension - $265
- Limited Slip Differential - $350
- Metallic Paint - $235
- Power Windows Rear - $430
- Sports Suspension - $280
- Tow Pack 1600kg - $290