Specifications for the 2001 Ford Laser R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Ford Laser R Kn 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4250 mm
|Width
|1705 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1134 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/50 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jcoaaasgplys12345
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $141
- Power Pack - $939