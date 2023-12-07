Specifications for the 2001 Honda Civic Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Honda Civic Gli 7Th Gen 1.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1095 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jhmes16501S200001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $259
Current Honda Civic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$53,100
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$71,000
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,500
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$52,500
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$70,300
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,100
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$55,000
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$73,600
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,200