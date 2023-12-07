WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Accent
  4. Gls Lifestyle

2001 Hyundai Accent Gls Lifestyle Lc 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Hyundai Accent Gls Lifestyle Lc 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2001 Hyundai Accent Gls Lifestyle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Accent News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1435 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4235 mm
Width 1670 mm
Kerb Weight 1011 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 133.4 Nm
Makimum Power 76 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 Hr13
Rear Tyre 175/70 Hr13
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhch41Bryu123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea