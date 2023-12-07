WhichCar
2001 Hyundai Sonata Executive V6 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Hyundai Sonata Executive V6 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2001 Hyundai Sonata Executive V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1455 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1818 mm
Kerb Weight 1313 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1835 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/70 R14
Rear Tyre 195/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhen11Epwa123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Korea

