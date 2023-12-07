Specifications for the 2001 Hyundai Sonata Executive V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Hyundai Sonata Executive V6 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1818 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1313 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1835 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|195/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhen11Epwa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package - $1,400
- Metallic Paint Special - $374
