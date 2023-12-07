Specifications for the 2001 Jaguar Xj8 3.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Jaguar Xj8 3.2 3.2L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2870 mm
|Height
|1314 mm
|Length
|5024 mm
|Width
|2078 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2260 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|81 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6350
|Torque RPM
|4350
|Maxiumum Torque
|316 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sajjjalg3Cr123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $2,350
- Power Sunroof - $4,150
- Traction Control System - $4,600