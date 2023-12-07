WhichCar
2001 Mazda 323 Protege 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Mazda 323 Protege 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2001 Mazda 323 Protege. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2610 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4315 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1137 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 163 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R14
Rear Tyre 185/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jmobj10P100123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan