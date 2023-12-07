Specifications for the 2001 Mazda 626 Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Mazda 626 Classic 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4590 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1251 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|920 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|178 Nm
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmogw10S200123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers