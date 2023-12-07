WhichCar
2001 Mercedes-Benz A160 Avantgarde W168 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2001 Mercedes-Benz A160 Avantgarde W168 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz A160 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1503 mm
Tracking Rear 1452 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2423 mm
Height 1575 mm
Length 3575 mm
Width 1719 mm
Kerb Weight 1145 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R15
Rear Tyre 195/50 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wbd1680332J123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany