2001 Mercedes-Benz C180 Avantgarde W203 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Mercedes-Benz C180 Avantgarde W203 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz C180 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1476 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1426 mm
Length 4526 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1400 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1935 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 95 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2030352F000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany