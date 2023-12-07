Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz C180 Cl203. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Mercedes-Benz C180 Cl203 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1493 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1464 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4441 mm
|Width
|1728 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1445 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1870 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|95 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2037352A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Climate Control A/C Special - $1,600
- Memory Pack - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,396
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $2,353
- Power Sunroof - $3,850
- Voice Recognition System - $6,325