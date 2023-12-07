Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz Sl320. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Mercedes-Benz Sl320 3.2L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2515 mm
|Height
|1293 mm
|Length
|4499 mm
|Width
|1812 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.25Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.25Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1290642F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,561
- Alloy Wheels Special - $565
- Leather Trim Special - $9,434
- Power front seat Driver - $1,073
- Power front seat Passenger - $1,073
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension