2001 Mercedes-Benz Sl320 3.2L Petrol 2D Convertible

2001 Mercedes-Benz Sl320 3.2L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz Sl320. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2515 mm
Height 1293 mm
Length 4499 mm
Width 1812 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 315 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.25Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.25Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1290642F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany