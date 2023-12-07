WhichCar
2001 Mercedes-Benz Slk200 Kompressor 202 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2001 Mercedes-Benz Slk200 Kompressor 202 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz Slk200 Kompressor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1488 mm
Tracking Rear 1471 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1265 mm
Length 4010 mm
Width 1755 mm
Kerb Weight 1365 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15V
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15V
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Anti-Squat, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1704442F123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany