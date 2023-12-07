Specifications for the 2002 Daewoo Nubira Cdx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Daewoo Nubira Cdx Series Ii 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1454 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4495 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1189 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|185 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Klajf696Exk123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $175
- Sports pack - $2,750