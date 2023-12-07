Specifications for the 2002 Daimler Super V8 Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Daimler Super V8 Lwb 4.0L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2995 mm
|Height
|1333 mm
|Length
|5149 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2265 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|81 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|18.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6150
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|525 Nm
|Makimum Power
|276 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sajdkanf3Cr123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $2,170
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,290