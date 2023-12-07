WhichCar
2002 Honda Integra Special Edition 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2002 Honda Integra Special Edition 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2002 Honda Integra Special Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4400 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 191 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jjx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jjx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmdc54302C200001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan