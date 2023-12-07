Specifications for the 2002 Honda Nsx -T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Honda Nsx -T 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2530 mm
|Height
|1175 mm
|Length
|4430 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1435 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7300
|Torque RPM
|5300
|Maxiumum Torque
|298 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/40 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Upper Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Englow Scut
|VIN Number
|Jhmna21802T200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System