2002 Honda Nsx -T 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2002 Honda Nsx -T 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2002 Honda Nsx -T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2530 mm
Height 1175 mm
Length 4430 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 5300
Maxiumum Torque 284 Nm
Makimum Power 188 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/40 R17
Rear Tyre 255/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 9.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Upper Engbay
Compliance Location Driver Side Englow Scut
VIN Number Jhmna12802T200001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan