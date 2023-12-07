Specifications for the 2002 Hyundai Trajet Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Hyundai Trajet Gl 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|158 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Height
|1710 mm
|Length
|4695 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1706 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1350 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|247 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Wishbones
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhmf81Crya123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Brakes & Passenger Airbag - $1,800