2002 Mazda 626 Classic 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2002 Mazda 626 Classic 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2002 Mazda 626 Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2610 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4590 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1231 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 920 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 178 Nm
Makimum Power 93 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jmogw10S200123456
Country Manufactured Japan