Specifications for the 2002 Mazda MPV Lwa2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Mazda MPV Lwa2 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1785 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1746 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|930 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|271 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jjx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jjx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jm0Lw10J200123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer