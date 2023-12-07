WhichCar
2002 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2002 Mercedes-Benz Cl500 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2002 Mercedes-Benz Cl500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1577 mm
Tracking Rear 1578 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2885 mm
Height 1398 mm
Length 4993 mm
Width 1857 mm
Kerb Weight 1865 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 88 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Automatic Level Control
Rear Suspension Automatic Level Control, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Rear Floorpan
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wdb2153752A000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany