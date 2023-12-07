WhichCar
2002 Mercedes-Benz E500 Elegance 211 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2002 Mercedes-Benz E500 Elegance 211 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2002 Mercedes-Benz E500 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1567 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4818 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1725 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Air Springs, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wdb2110702A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany