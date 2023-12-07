Specifications for the 2002 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg W210 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1543 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2833 mm
|Height
|1411 mm
|Length
|4818 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2210 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2100742A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows