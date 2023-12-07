Specifications for the 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Commonwealth Games Ltd Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Commonwealth Games Ltd Ed Ce 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2415 mm
|Height
|1365 mm
|Length
|4230 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|990 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|161 Nm
|Makimum Power
|86 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmfdrcj2Avx123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- 14 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler