Specifications for the 2003 Daihatsu Copen L880. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Daihatsu Copen L880 0.7L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1300 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1290 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2230 mm
|Height
|1260 mm
|Length
|3395 mm
|Width
|1475 mm
|Kerb Weight
|830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1040 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|210 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|50 kW
|Front Tyre
|165/50 R15
|Rear Tyre
|165/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|4.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdal880K001012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $1,250
- Metallic Paint - $200