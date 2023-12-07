Specifications for the 2003 Honda Jazz Vti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Honda Jazz Vti 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 7 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1455 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1525 mm
|Length
|3830 mm
|Width
|1675 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|143 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmgd38503S200001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer