WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Elantra
  4. Elite 2.0 Hvt

2003 Hyundai Elantra Elite 2.0 Hvt Xd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Hyundai Elantra Elite 2.0 Hvt Xd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2003 Hyundai Elantra Elite 2.0 Hvt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Elantra News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2610 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4525 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1222 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 453 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 186 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhdn41Dru4123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Korea