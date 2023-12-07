Specifications for the 2003 Jaguar Xj8 3.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Jaguar Xj8 3.5 Xj350 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1556 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|3034 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|5090 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1615 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|345 Nm
|Makimum Power
|196 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Bag Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Bag Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Sajac71E?3Rg00001
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Xenon Headlights