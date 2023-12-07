Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Avantgarde W203 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1476 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1426 mm
|Length
|4526 mm
|Width
|1728 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1475 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1955 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wd%2030422#000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,850
- Body Kit - $8,290
- Leather Upholstery - $3,780
- Memory Pack - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,390
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $2,350
- Power Sunroof - $3,780
- Satellite Navigation - $6,450
- Premium Sound System - $1,830
- Sports Suspension & Alloy Wheels - $1,490
- Television - $2,600
- Xenon Headlights - $2,545
Current Mercedes-Benz C200 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$100,000
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$76,800
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$106,600
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$89,700
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$97,900
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,200
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$104,400
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$87,900
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$103,070
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$79,200
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$109,870
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$92,500
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$89,900
|Night Edition 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$86,900