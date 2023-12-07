WhichCar
2003 Mercedes-Benz C230 Kompressor Evolution Cl203 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz C230 Kompressor Evolution. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1493 mm
Tracking Rear 1464 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1406 mm
Length 4343 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1465 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1945 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R17
Rear Tyre 205/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2037402#000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany