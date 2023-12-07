WhichCar
2003 Mercedes-Benz Cl 55 Amg C215 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe

2003 Mercedes-Benz Cl 55 Amg C215 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz Cl 55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1577 mm
Tracking Rear 1578 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Wheelbase 2885 mm
Height 1398 mm
Length 4993 mm
Width 1857 mm
Kerb Weight 1865 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2320 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 88 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 368 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 265/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 9X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Rear Floorpan
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wdb2153732A000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany