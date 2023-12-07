Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz E240 Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Mercedes-Benz E240 Classic 211 2.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1568 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2295 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Air Bag Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2112612A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $7,950
- Body Kit - $10,650
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,590
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $2,090
- Power Sunroof - $3,300
- Power Sunroof Solar - $4,950
- Premium Sound System - $2,100
- Sports Suspension - $1,375
- Television - $2,950
- Xenon Headlights - $3,150