2003 Mercedes-Benz S430 W220 4.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Mercedes-Benz S430 W220 4.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz S430 W220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2965 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 5038 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1855 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 88 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 205 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R16
Rear Tyre 225/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2200702A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany