2004 Ford Fairlane Ghia Ba 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Ford Fairlane Ghia Ba 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2004 Ford Fairlane Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1581 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2919 mm
Height 1493 mm
Length 5153 mm
Width 1862 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4750
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R16
Rear Tyre 225/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number 6Fpaaajglw2M12345
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia