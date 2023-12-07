WhichCar
2004 Ford Falcon Futura Ba 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2004 Ford Falcon Futura Ba 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Auto Seq Sports
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2004 Ford Falcon Futura. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1553 mm
Tracking Rear 1546 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2921 mm
Height 1530 mm
Length 5053 mm
Width 1863 mm
Kerb Weight 1674 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 182 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R16
Rear Tyre 215/50 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgsw2M12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia