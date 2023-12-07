Specifications for the 2004 Ford Falcon Xr8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Ford Falcon Xr8 Ba 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2829 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4916 mm
|Width
|1864 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1747 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|6Pfaaajgsw2M12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driving Lights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adjustable Pedals - $350
- Leather Upholstery - $1,980
- Premium Brake Package - $2,950
- Power Sunroof - $2,090
- Side Airbags - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $3,600