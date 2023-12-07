Specifications for the 2004 Mazda MX-5 Nb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Mazda MX-5 Nb 1.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2265 mm
|Height
|1225 mm
|Length
|3975 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1085 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|168 Nm
|Makimum Power
|107 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmonb30P200123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,953
Current Mazda MX-5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G20 Rf GT Blk Roof T/Cotta Lth 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,800
|G20 Rf 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$46,250
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$50,140
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$48,640
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,800
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$52,300
|G20 Rf GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$55,300
|G20 Roadster 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$41,520
|G20 Roadster GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$51,640
