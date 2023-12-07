WhichCar
2004 Mazda MX-5 Nb 1.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop

2004 Mazda MX-5 Nb 1.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Mazda MX-5 Nb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2265 mm
Height 1225 mm
Length 3975 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1085 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50R 15
Rear Tyre 195/50R 15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmonb30P200123456
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda MX-5 pricing and specs

G20 Rf GT Blk Roof T/Cotta Lth 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $54,800
G20 Rf 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $46,250
G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $50,140
G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $48,640
G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $53,800