2004 Mazda RX-8 1.3L Petrol 4D Coupe

2004 Mazda RX-8 1.3L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Mazda RX-8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1505 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1340 mm
Length 4435 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1299 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 950 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8500
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 216 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jm0Fe103100123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan