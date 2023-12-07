WhichCar
2004 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Elegance W203 Upgrade 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Elegance W203 Upgrade 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1476 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1426 mm
Length 4526 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1475 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1955 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wd%2030422#000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

