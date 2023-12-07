Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Clk240 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Mercedes-Benz Clk240 Avantgarde C209 2.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Tracking Front
|1493 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1474 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1413 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2093612F000000
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 7 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Body Kit - $10,650
- Heated Front Seats - $950
- Metallic Paint - $2,190
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Sunroof - $3,300
- Premium Sound System - $1,800
- Sports Suspension - $7,680
- Xenon Headlights - $2,950