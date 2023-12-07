WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E240
  4. Avantgarde

2004 Mercedes-Benz E240 Avantgarde 211 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2004 Mercedes-Benz E240 Avantgarde 211 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz E240 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1577 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 214 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1452 mm
Length 4818 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2105 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Wdb2110612A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany