2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl 55 Amg R230 5.4L Petrol 2D Convertible

2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl 55 Amg R230 5.4L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl 55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1298 mm
Length 4535 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 1965 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 245 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2650
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 368 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R18
Rear Tyre 285/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wdb2304742F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany