Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl 55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Mercedes-Benz Sl 55 Amg R230 5.4L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1298 mm
|Length
|4535 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|245 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|2650
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wdb2304742F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sensotronic Brake Control
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,590
- Metallic Paint
- Power Sunroof - $5,895
- Premium Sound System - $2,390
- Television - $2,600