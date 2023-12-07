WhichCar
2004 Mercedes-Benz Slk 32 Kompressor Amg 202 3.2L Petrol 2D Convertible

2004 Mercedes-Benz Slk 32 Kompressor Amg 202 3.2L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Speed
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2004 Mercedes-Benz Slk 32 Kompressor Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1488 mm
Tracking Rear 1477 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1270 mm
Length 4010 mm
Width 1712 mm
Kerb Weight 1495 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1755 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 260 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 260 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 245/40 Zr17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1704662F123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany