Specifications for the 2004 Mini Cooper S 40Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Mini Cooper S 40Th Anniversary R53 Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1454 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1416 mm
|Length
|3626 mm
|Width
|1688 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wmwre32010Tc60123
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Auto Stability Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $680