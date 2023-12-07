Specifications for the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Es. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Ch 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4480 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|173 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmfsrcs6A3U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,000
- Cruise Control & Power Windows - $1,250
- Metallic Paint - $240
- Safety Pack - $2,500